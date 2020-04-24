Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF commissions 42 new officers in unique 'webinar' passing-out ceremony

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:52 IST
CRPF commissions 42 new officers in unique 'webinar' passing-out ceremony

Donning face masks and gloves, 42 trainee officers were on Friday commissioned into the world's largest paramilitary, the Central Reserve Police Force, after a 'webinar' passing-out parade held amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and CRPF chief A P Maheshwari addressed the young officers, seated in an auditorium at the CRPF officers' training academy in Kadarpur village of Gurgaon, from their offices in North Block and Lodhi Road, respectively.

The passing-out ceremony was a webinar conference as gathering of people and holding mega events is a strict no as per coronavirus containment protocols, a senior official said. This is the first time in the history of the force that an e-PoP was conducted for officer trainees, rather than the traditional way of holding a parade and ceremonial event under the sky, he said.

The 42 directly appointed gazetted officers, including four women, wore face masks and gloves for the event and were administered the oath to serve the country and later the academy officials pipped ranks of Assistant Commandant on their shoulders. The AC-rank is the entry level for cadre officers in the paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces and they command a company of about 100 personnel.

The trainee officers took oath of the Constitution and saluted the national and the CRPF flags that were brought in the auditorium by other ceremonial guards. They took the traditional 'antim pag' (last step at the training institute) by stepping on a doormat kept at the exit of the auditorium and embossed with these words in Hindi.

This was the 51st batch of the DAGOs in the force that had joined the academy last year in February, the official said. CRPF Director General Maheshwari congratulated the new officers and read out the message of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who said the force was the "backbone of internal security".

"I hope you will provide an effective leadership to the troops under your command," Shah was quoted as saying by the DG during the video-conference. These officers, selected by the UPSC after an all-India exam, have been imparted a 52-week training in field tactics, combat operations, weapons training and legal education among others. The trainee officers completed their training on March 5. However, their PoP scheduled for March 22 had been put on hold due to the pandemic.

"Later it was re-worked into an e-PoP to enable the young officers to render their valuable service to the people during the on-going public health crisis," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Moses Dhinakaran said. The officers will stay in the academy till the lockdown period of May 3 and would be deployed or posted in units as per the necessity arising out of the coronavirus challenge, the senior official quoted above said.

With about 3.25 lakh personnel, the CRPF is the country's leading internal security force.  Its three main combat theatres are anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorist offensive in the Kashmir Valley and taking on armed insurgency in the northeastern states..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK royal Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court hearing

The first court hearing in a privacy case brought by Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for printing part of a letter to her father began at Londons High Court on Friday. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeths grandso...

Police constable in forefront of fight against coronavirus recalls how life changed after outbreak

From being taunted for her choice of profession by family and neighbours to being praised now for her work at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, Delhi Police Constable Mausam Yadav has witnessed a sea change in life. Even in th...

Tigress dies of kidney failure in Delhi zoo, sample sent for coronavirus testing

A tigress died in Delhi Zoo on Wednesday due to kidney failure and authorities have sent her samples for coronavirus testing. The 14-year-old big cat named Kalpana died around on Wednesday evening and the carcass was cremated on Thursday fo...

Indian women's tour of England postpo )ned as ECB suspends all cricket till July 1

The Indian women teams tour of England starting June 25, has been postponed temporarily as ECB on Friday suspended all forms of professional cricket in the country until atleast July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian women were suppose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020