PM Modi assures all possible support to Singapore for maintaining supply of essential goods

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to provide all possible support for maintaining supply of essential goods, including medical products, to Singapore, the government said on Friday. The assurance was given by Modi during a telephonic conversation with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday. According to an official statement issued on Friday, Prime Minister Modi also expressed his appreciation for the support being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore.

"The prime minister promised to provide all possible support for maintaining supplies of essential goods, including medical products, to Singapore," it said. The two leaders also exchanged views on the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They updated each other on the measures being adopted in their respective countries to tackle the pandemic and its economic and social effects. Both the leaders stressed on the importance of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership in the present context. They agreed to work together to address the present and future challenges posed by COVID-19. In a tweet on Thursday, Modi had said that the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world.

