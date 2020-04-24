28 people held for gathering in community panchayat breaching lockdown rules in UP's Shamli

As many as 28 people were arrested for participating in a community panchayat to resolve a marriage dispute in violation of lockdown norms in Jalalabad town of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday. Circle Officer Amit Saxena told reporters that a video had gone viral in which several people were seen participating in a community panchayat convened to resolve a marriage dispute that was in contravention of the restrictions.

A case was registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act against 34 people with 28 of them arrested, he said. The community panchayet was convened to resolve a marriage dispute and an order was passed for social boycott of Khurshid Qureshi who allegedly cancelled his son Javed's marriage fixed on April 22.

The marriage was apparently cancelled at the last moment as they could not get permisdion for the weding ceremony during the lockdown. During the gathering, 34 people participated and the order was passed against Khurshid..