Left Menu
Development News Edition

28 people held for gathering in community panchayat breaching lockdown rules in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:22 IST
28 people held for gathering in community panchayat breaching lockdown rules in UP's Shamli

As many as 28 people were arrested for participating in a community panchayat to resolve a marriage dispute in violation of lockdown norms in Jalalabad town of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday. Circle Officer Amit Saxena told reporters that a video had gone viral in which several people were seen participating in a community panchayat convened to resolve a marriage dispute that was in contravention of the restrictions.

A case was registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act against 34 people with 28 of them arrested, he said. The community panchayet was convened to resolve a marriage dispute and an order was passed for social boycott of Khurshid Qureshi who allegedly cancelled his son Javed's marriage fixed on April 22.

The marriage was apparently cancelled at the last moment as they could not get permisdion for the weding ceremony during the lockdown. During the gathering, 34 people participated and the order was passed against Khurshid..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Offer Ramzan prayers at home with your family: Mecca Masjid Superintendent

Mohammed Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, Superintendent of Mecca Masjid of Hyderabad on Friday urged Muslim community to stay indoors and offer prayers from the confines of their houses during Ramzan.From tomorrow, holy Ramzan month is going to star...

Trump's coronavirus disinfectant comments "dangerous", doctors say

Doctors and health experts urged people not to drink or inject disinfectant on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested scientists should investigate inserting the cleaning agent into the body as a way to cure COVID-19. This is an...

Punjab's coronavirus death rate higher than Haryana: Govt data

Punjab has higher COVID-19 mortality and lower recovery rates in comparison to neighbouring Haryana, according to the latest government data. The Union Territory of Chandigarh has reported no death related to the novel coronavirus so far.Wi...

1,400 students from Haryana, Assam leave for home; those from Bihar stage stir

Nearly 1,400 students from Haryana and Assam left Kota for their home towns by buses on Friday morning, while over 2,000 from various places in Rajasthan are scheduled to leave in the evening. Meanwhile, students from Bihar have appealed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020