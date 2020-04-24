Old Delhi streets wear deserted look ahead of Ramzan

With almost all the shops closed on the main road of Old Delhi and very few people on the streets, the area wears a deserted look as the country prepares for the holy month of Ramzan. Following the Central government's strict order to maintain social distancing, people will be observing fast in their homes with their family members.

A few shops on Daryaganj main road, which are open, are selling essential items such as beverages and dates for the evening iftar. However, people were seen doing panic shopping by purchasing things in huge quantities.

Kamal, a customer told ANI that things are available in the shops. "It is, however, obvious that the people have done panic shopping. I only wish that India emerges victorious against COVID-19." Another customer Akram said: "Iftar is going to be very different this year. Isolation is important. We must observe social distancing for the larger good of the country. This is the time when we should be together."

The religious preachers have also requested the community people to offer prayers inside their houses and avoid any kind of social gathering. Though the sheen of Ramzan will be missed this year, the celebrations with the family will bring forth the essence of the festivity.

The country is under lockdown till May 3. All religious places including mosques have been closed to stop the transmission of the highly contagious virus. (ANI)