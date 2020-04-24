Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka, Mayawati greet people on Ramzan

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP chief Mayawati on Friday greeted the people on the occasion of Ramzan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:42 IST
Priyanka, Mayawati greet people on Ramzan
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP chief Mayawati on Friday greeted the people on the occasion of Ramzan. "Happy Ramzan to all of you," tweeted Vadra.

Mayawati in a tweet said: "My heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters and their families in the Happy month of Ramadan, from Alsubuah till the evening (fasting) and daily work, as well as Tilawat-e-Quran, Namaz and in this duty month of Tarawih, etc. Zakat (donation) are special features of this month." Urging the people to stay home during COVID-19 pandemic, the BSP chief in another tweet said, "Although Namaz, Iftar, Tarawih, etc., are practised together due to the outbreak of coronavirus, these prayers are supposed to be done at home and the lockdown rules should be strictly followed so that both you and your neighbours are safe from the virus."

Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places while it will begin tomorrow. The start of the holy month of Ramzan is decided as per the moon sighting. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus can cause extra delirium, but "no catastrophe" in Belgian psychiatric hospital

From serving more fries to patients to engaging them in sewing face masks, Belgian psychiatric hospitals have carefully adapted their routine to comply with coronavirus restrictions.For the 200 patients in the care of Belgian psychiatrist P...

Some journalists stifled amid virus

The UN human rights chief says some states are using the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to clamp down on independent media, including the arrest and intimidation of journalistsMichelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for H...

Fight against malaria could be set back 20 years, WHO warns

One of the hard lessons the World Health Organization learned during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa was this Other diseases can be forgotten and take a deadlier toll. The WHO is now warning that the battle against malaria in sub-Saharan ...

Offer Ramzan prayers at home with your family: Mecca Masjid Superintendent

Mohammed Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, Superintendent of Mecca Masjid of Hyderabad on Friday urged Muslim community to stay indoors and offer prayers from the confines of their houses during Ramzan.From tomorrow, holy Ramzan month is going to star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020