Priyanka, Mayawati greet people on Ramzan

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP chief Mayawati on Friday greeted the people on the occasion of Ramzan. "Happy Ramzan to all of you," tweeted Vadra.

Mayawati in a tweet said: "My heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters and their families in the Happy month of Ramadan, from Alsubuah till the evening (fasting) and daily work, as well as Tilawat-e-Quran, Namaz and in this duty month of Tarawih, etc. Zakat (donation) are special features of this month." Urging the people to stay home during COVID-19 pandemic, the BSP chief in another tweet said, "Although Namaz, Iftar, Tarawih, etc., are practised together due to the outbreak of coronavirus, these prayers are supposed to be done at home and the lockdown rules should be strictly followed so that both you and your neighbours are safe from the virus."

Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places while it will begin tomorrow. The start of the holy month of Ramzan is decided as per the moon sighting. (ANI)