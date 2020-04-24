Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:06 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:58 p.m.

COVID-19: Goa government makes wearing of masks compulsory. 5:38 p.m.

Nepal novel coronavirus cases rise to 48. 5:36 p.m.

Shashi Tharoor slams government over 'faulty' rapid test kits, calls for indigenous production. 5:04 p.m.

808 COVID-19 patients recover in Delhi, 735 of them from April 18-23. 4:47 p.m.

Uttar Pradesh reports 94 fresh COVID cases, tally crosses 1600. 4:15 p.m.

COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 4 more deaths, 44 fresh cases. 4:05 p.m.

Ahmedabad in Gujarat may have 8 lakh COVID-19 cases by May end: Official. 3:45 p.m.

Bangladesh bans Iftar gatherings during Ramzan. 3:24 p.m.

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume. 3:20 p.m.

Defence Minister directs armed forces to ensure judicial utilisation of financial resources in view of coronavirus pandemic: Officials. 3:11 p.m.

Tigress dies of kidney failure in Delhi zoo, sample sent for coronavirus testing: Official. 2:35 p.m.

Government should cut 30 pc of wasteful expenses, shelve central vista and bullet train projects to save money for coronavirus fight: Congress. 1:39 p.m.

18 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban accounts for 11. 1:31 p.m.

India may see second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in monsoon, say scientists. 1:21 p.m.

Andhra Pradesh reports 2 more deaths, 62 fresh COVID-19 cases. 1:00 p.m.

9 RPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal. 12: 32 p.m.

NGT directs team of Centre, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to supervise scientific disposal of COVID -19 waste. 12:24 p.m.

5 arrested for attack on health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka. 12:11 p.m.

Clinical trial of plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients; results satisfactory: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 12:07 p.m.

COVID-19 crisis likely to hit 29 lakh jobs in Indian aviation, dependent sectors, says global airlines’ grouping IATA. 12:02 p.m.

COVID-19's biggest lesson is to become self-reliant: PM Modi. 11:19 a.m.

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases rise to 11,155; 79 per cent cases locally transmitted. 11:16 a.m.

International passenger capacity for India reduced by 89 per cent in April due to COVID-19: UN. 10:29 a.m.

4-month old COVID-19 positive girl baby dies in Kerala. 10:03 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 718; number of cases climbs to 23,077 in India. 9:53 a.m.

Virus pushes US unemployment towards highest since Depression. 9:12 a.m.

Three trainee soldier craftsmen in Gujarat test positive for coronavirus. 9:03 a.m.

US President Donald Trump bats for phased reopening of US economy..

Congress is only fighting against Centre, not against COVID-19: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday criticised the Congress party for not supporting the government when the whole country stands together against COVID-19. When the whole country is fighting a war against COVID-19, Congress is only ...

TN reports 2 COVID-19 deaths: 72 new cases

Chennai, Apr 24 PTI Two people died due to coronavirusin Tamil Nadu on Friday while 72 tested positive for thevirus, taking the total aggregate of cases in the state to1,755, the health department saidWith the death of the two people, the t...

US Domestic News Roundup: Top Senate Democrat says momentum growing for state aid package; U.S. food banks run short on staples as hunger soars and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. to test some immigrants for coronavirus before deportationThe United States plans to begin testing some migrants in detention for COVID-19 before deporting them, an official fam...

World News Roundup: Britain has set tight deadline, not moving in talks: EU's Barnier; Afghanistan's Taliban reject call for Ramadan ceasefire and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Britain has set tight deadline, not moving in talks EUs BarnierThe clock is ticking even more than before in talks on the future relationship between Britain and the European Union, but Br...
