Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Two clerics among 32 people booked for gathering for Friday prayers in UP's Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:13 IST
Lockdown: Two clerics among 32 people booked for gathering for Friday prayers in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Apr 24 PTI) Cases have been lodged against 32 people, including two clerics, for gathering in mosques for offering prayers on Friday in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh breaching lockdown restrictions, police said. An FIR has been lodged against 23 people including the maulvi of Dihwa village under Bondi police station area for offering Friday prayers in a group, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

In another similar incident in Chauksahar village under Khairi Ghat police station area, maulvi Ramzan Ali led a group to offer prayers in a mosque and an FIR was lodged against nine people including the cleric, the SP said. The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) and other sections, the SP said.

On Thursday, eight positive cases were reported from the district after which extra vigil is being maintained, Mishra said. The district administration is continuously in contact with religious leaders and making appeals to people not to assemble for any religious or social programme.

The religious leaders have also been making similar appeals at the national, state and district level but people are coming out of their houses and trying to collect at places of religious importance and they have been warned of strict action if they try to break the lockdown, the SP warned..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Congress is only fighting against Centre, not against COVID-19: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday criticised the Congress party for not supporting the government when the whole country stands together against COVID-19. When the whole country is fighting a war against COVID-19, Congress is only ...

TN reports 2 COVID-19 deaths: 72 new cases

Chennai, Apr 24 PTI Two people died due to coronavirusin Tamil Nadu on Friday while 72 tested positive for thevirus, taking the total aggregate of cases in the state to1,755, the health department saidWith the death of the two people, the t...

US Domestic News Roundup: Top Senate Democrat says momentum growing for state aid package; U.S. food banks run short on staples as hunger soars and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. to test some immigrants for coronavirus before deportationThe United States plans to begin testing some migrants in detention for COVID-19 before deporting them, an official fam...

World News Roundup: Britain has set tight deadline, not moving in talks: EU's Barnier; Afghanistan's Taliban reject call for Ramadan ceasefire and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Britain has set tight deadline, not moving in talks EUs BarnierThe clock is ticking even more than before in talks on the future relationship between Britain and the European Union, but Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020