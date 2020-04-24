Panchayati Raj Divas: Pune woman sarpanch interacts with PM

A young woman sarpanch from Pune district in Maharashtra on Friday interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Divas. PM Modi, while interacting with gram panchayat functionaries, asked Priyanka Medankar, a sarpanch from Medankarwadi village in Chokan area here, what measures were underway in her gram panchayat to combat coronavirus outbreak.

Medankar told the PM a sanitation drive was carried out and households were provided soaps, people were given 5000 masks made by women's self help groups in the village, and women were given 7,000 sanitary napkins. As part of social distancing measures, grocery and vegetable shops have been allowed to remain open only on alternate days, and arrangements have been made to deliver essential items to people's households, she informed the PM.

She also said a quarantine facility had been earmarked in the village as a precautionary measure. PM Modi praised the work done by Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs) in Pune district.

"I am very fortunate that our village gram panchayat got the opportunity to participate in the interaction with Modiji," Medankar told reporters after the meeting..