India has least COVID cases at 5 lakh tests mark among major countries: PM Modi

India has the least number of corona positive cases among some major countries at 5 lakh COVID-19 tests mark, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:41 IST
India has least COVID cases at 5 lakh tests mark among major countries: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

India has the least number of corona positive cases among some major countries at 5 lakh COVID-19 tests mark, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. "At the 5 lakh tests mark, India has of the least number of COVID-positives among some major countries," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He further informed that NaMo app users can now see interesting facts and steps taken by the Centre to contain corona spread. "More such interesting facts and steps of Modi Govt to contain the virus can be found in #IndiaFightsCorona on Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App. Check it out!" he said.

Some of these facts from NaMo app are listed here: India's count of coronavirus cases reached to 23,452, including 723 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

