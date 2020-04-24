Let's all stay home, pray for wellbeing of entire world: VP Naidu's message on Ramzan

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday extended his greetings to the countrymen on the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan and urged people to stay at home in view of the nationwide lockdown. He also asked the citizens to pray for the wellbeing of the entire world in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ramzan Mubarak to all. Ramzan is observed worldwide as a month of fasting, prayers, devotion, spirituality, faith, gratitude, forgiveness and charity," Naidu said in a tweet. This year's Ramzan comes at a time when the whole world is fighting a battle against the spread of coronavirus on several fronts, he said.

The vice president said, "Even though traditionally Ramzan, like most of our festivals, is a time for social and spiritual gatherings, this year, we may have to observe Ramzan and offer prayers at home with our family and avoid large gatherings." "Let's all stay home and pray for wellbeing of the entire world," he said..