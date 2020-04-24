Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baghel writes to Paswan to ask FCI to procure more rice in Chhatishgarh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:46 IST
Baghel writes to Paswan to ask FCI to procure more rice in Chhatishgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday wrote to Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan, requesting him to increase the FCI’s rice procurement limit in his state from 24 lakh metric tons to 31.11 lakh metric tons during the current Kharif Marketing Year. In his letter to the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution , Chief Minister Baghel said the COVID-19 outbreak in the country has created requirement of rice in other states, due to the FCI had to transport over 92 racks of food grains to other states from Chhattisgarh in April 2020. This has created empty space in Food Corporation of India’s warehouses in Chhattisgarh, he said.

Baghel said for prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government is making consistent efforts in an integrated manner with awareness and compassion. "In view of the current circumstances, I would like to draw your attention towards the fact that in Chhattisgarh state, total 83.67 lakh tons of paddy was procured from 18.34 lakh farmers in KMY 2019-20” said Baghel in his letter to paswan.

“Paddy procurement and collection of custom milling rice is done in the state as per the MoU signed between Chhattisgarh Government and Government of India's Food and Public Distribution Department," he added. Baghel also pointed out that the MoU inked between Chhattisgarh and the Union government’s Food and Pubic Distribution Department mandates that the Food Corporation of India should procure all the surplus rice from the state. He said the Food and Public Distribution Department had given permission to procure 24 lakh tons of Usna rice in 2019-20 under the central pool of FCI.

In Khareef marketing Season 2019-20, out of the 56.51 lakh metric tons of rice produced from the 83.67 lakh tons of paddy procured in Chhattisgarh, state government will procure 25.40 lakh metric tons of rice for PDS requirement of the state (central pool 15.48 lakh metric ton, state pool 9.92 lakh metric ton) and remaining 31.11 metric tons of rice will be surplus. Out of the remaining 31.11 metric tons of rice, the Government of India will permit FCI to procure 24 lakh metric tons, which will account for only 73.30 lakh metric tons of the procured rice, whereas nearly 10.47 lakh metric tons of paddy (proportionate to 7.11 lakh metric tons of rice) will remain unaddressed, he said. Accordingly, the chief minister said in his letter that under the circumstances created due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown implemented due to the same, will have long-term adverse effect on the economy of the nation as well as the states. "In this situation, if the surplus rice in Chhattisgarh is not redressed properly, the state may incur losses worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore, which will further adversely impact the economic development of the state in this already critical situation," he said.

Accordingly, Baghel requested Paswan to permit an increase in rice procurement quantity by FCI in Chhattisgarh from 24 lakh metric tons to 31.11 lakh metric tons in Kharif Marketing Year 2019-20..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germans told not to lower guard as lockdown is eased

Germanys coronavirus infection rate needs to fall further - to a few hundred cases a day - before lockdown measures can be eased further, its main public health institution said on Friday.Chancellor Angela Merkel is worried that Germans are...

Action against 3,200 people for violating lockdown norms in Rajasthan

Around 1,350 cases have been registered and action has been taken against 3,200 people for violating the lockdown norms in Rajasthan, said Additional Director General of Police, Crime, BL Soni on Friday. The State is following several restr...

Soccer-Bayern's Coutinho undergoes ankle surgery, out for weeks

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho underwent minor surgery on his right ankle on Friday and will start his rehabilitation programme in about two weeks, the German champions said. The 27-year-old Brazilian, on loan from Barcelona for...

COVID-19 effect: Rajasthan allows factories to operate up to 12 hours a day with reduced workforce

The Rajasthan government has allowed the working time in factories to be increased from 8 hours to 12 hours per day with limited workforce, state Labour Minister Tikaram Jully said on Friday. Rajasthan Factories and Boilers Inspection Depar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020