RSP donates Rs 1 crore to Odisha CM s Relief Fund for fight against COVID-19

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has donated Rs one crore to the Odisha Chief Ministers Relief Fund for strengthening its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. A cheque for the amount was handed over to Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Collector, Sundargarh by Raj Vir Singh, Executive Director (P&A), RSP on Friday, RSP said in a statement.

Speaking about the initiative, Dipak Chattaraj, CEO of RSP said the steel plant is committed to make every possible effort to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and is steadfast in its support to the state and central governments in this endeavour. Recently under the guidance of the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, and with the support of Government of Odisha, RSP has established a COVID-19 sample testing centre at its Ispat General Hospital (IGH). The centre is catering to the entire Sundargarh district and making a significant contribution in quick identification and containing of the disease, it said.

Earlier, RSP has also given 5 ventilators for use in HiTech Hospital, the exclusive COVID Centre of Rourkela developed by Odisha Government. Isolation facility and some beds in ICU have been kept ready at Ispat General Hospital. Some accommodations have been kept reserved for quarantine facilities.

The steel plant management is working in tandem with the local authorities in taking various preventive and proactive measures. A massive drive has been undertaken to clean and sanitize the entire steel township as well as every department of the plant. Wearing of masks by every employee as well as contract worker has been made mandatory, while social distancing is being maintained at every point of time. Stock of medicines and other consumables is being monitored on a day to day basis and special procurement is being made. Masks and sanitizer are being distributed.

During the lockdown period production from the plant has been scaled down and more than 50 per cent of employees from various departments are being allowed to work from home. Staggered working and work from home for pregnant employees and persons with critical health condition have been into effect. Hand washing and thermal checking systems have been in place in different entry gates and units.

As part of the Annadaan initiative, RSP is providing cooked food to the poor and needy in various sectors and slum areas of Rourkela. So far about 10,000 food packets have been distributed. An intensive awareness campaign is going on in the plant using print, outdoor and social media as well in the township to make everyone aware and alert about the Dos and Donts regarding the disease, it added. PTI SKN RG RG.