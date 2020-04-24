Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Thane city cases touch 198; KDMC, NMMC at 114, 103

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:02 IST
COVID-19: Thane city cases touch 198; KDMC, NMMC at 114, 103

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane municipal limits reached 198 on Friday with 20 people testing positive for the coronavirus, while it touched 103 in Navi Mumbai civic limits, health officials said. The 20 new cases in Thane city include four children in the 5-12 age group and a 70-year-old woman, said TMC spokesperson Sandeep Malavi.

Six people tested positive in Kalyan Dombivali civic limits on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases there to 114, an official said. Officials here said an inter-ministerial central team is expected to visit Thane in connection with the outbreak.

A statement from Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Srikant Shinde said he had donated 10 ventilators each to TMC and KDMC. In neighbouring Palghar district, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 123.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers

Suspected Hutu militiamen killed 16 people, including 12 rangers, on Friday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congos Virunga National Park, a government official said, in the deadliest such attack in Virungas recent history. Around 60 fight...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says next coronavirus aid bill will be ready soon

A fifth coronavirus-response bill will soon be readied, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, as she warned Republicans that it must include new aid to state and local governments.There will not be a bill withou...

'Lab technicians not qualified for taking COVID-19 samples'

Chennai, Apr 24 PTI The Tamil Nadu Government Medical Laboratory Technicians Association has moved the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the state government from making the association members take samples of suspected COVID-19 patient...

Aarogya Setu app crosses 75 million downloads

Aarogya Setu, a government app for tracking coronavirus patients, has recorded 75 million downloads till date, the Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY said on Friday. The information was shared by MeitY officials with Minister of State for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020