Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh lockdown: 75 buses for 1.5k students stranded in Kota

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:42 IST
C'garh lockdown: 75 buses for 1.5k students stranded in Kota

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday sent 75 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back 1,500 students from the state stuck there due to the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak. The buses, along with doctors in an ambulance as well as senior police officials, left from the Police Parade Ground here on the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, an official said.

"Each bus will carry 25 students. Strict compliance of norms in place to combat the virus outbreak will be ensured during the journey. The students will be quarantined after they reach here and will be allowed to go home after being medically examined," he said. Baghel had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday seeking permission to bring these students back, he added.

The CM is also making efforts to get migrant labourers back from other states, he claimed..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Two militants killed in encounter after abducting police constable in JK's Kulgam

Two militants were killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district on Friday, hours after the duo abducted a constable, police said. The militants opened fire at a patrolling party of the Army in the F...

COVID-19: US death toll crosses 50,000

The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic in the US crossed the 50,000 mark on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the last 24 hours until Friday morning, as many as 3,176 people died from the coronavirus in the US, the u...

44% of new coronavirus infections in Italy occurred care facilities

At least 44 per cent of new coronavirus infections registered this month in Italy occurred in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, according to the Superior Institutes of Health. The data released Friday confirms anecdotal evidence t...

Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers

Suspected Hutu militiamen killed 16 people, including 12 rangers, on Friday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congos Virunga National Park, a government official said, in the deadliest such attack in Virungas recent history. Around 60 fight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020