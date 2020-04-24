Left Menu
Development News Edition

We walk for an hour inside quarantine ward, exercise and crack jokes to remain healthy: Policemen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:33 IST
We walk for an hour inside quarantine ward, exercise and crack jokes to remain healthy: Policemen

They solve puzzles and crack jokes about themselves to distract, listen to bhajans to remain calm but most importantly they take turns to walk inside the small quarantine ward and practice yoga to remain healthy. Despite testing positive for coronavirus, the four policemen have found ways to keep their spirits high and motivate each other. A video of them exercising has gone viral on social media, providing inspiration to others who might need it.

Around 80 police personnel from Chandni Mahal police station in central Delhi were tested for COVID-19 infection. Among the eight who tested positive were Constable Mukesh, Head Constables Yadram and Ravinder, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Dev Karan. The four policemen were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on April 20. None of them knew whether they got infected during patrol or picket duty. Some of them were involved in moving Tablighi Jamaat followers to quarantine centres and suspect they might have contracted the virus during the process.

The four are kept in the same ward of RML Hospital and recuperating in the company of each other. To motivate themselves and remain positive, they exercise and practice yoga every morning before their breakfast arrives by 10:30 am. Through the day, they solve puzzles, crack jokes (sometimes about themselves) and listen to music and bhajans. In the evening, they walk inside the room for an hour to maintain their fitness.

Since April 3, when he left his home for duty, the 55-year-old Head Constable Yadram hasn't met his family in Bahadurgarh in Haryana. "I speak to them on video calls. They are obviously tensed about my health and complain I don't speak to them often... I tell my family to stay positive. With positive attitude and God's grace, we will recover soon,” he said.

Inside the hospital ward, “We solve puzzles, crack jokes, exercise and practice yoga. It really helps us,” he added. Mukesh, 31, had light fever when he was tested and felt extremely weak. He said he feels better now, though at times he suffers from throat pain. He said he has not visited his family for more than a month.

"But I stay positive and we keep telling each other that we are fine. We will recover soon. Only positive thinking can help us fight this battle," he said. Ravinder, 55, had initially dismissed the fever and throat infection as symptoms of flu. His family stays in trans-Yamuna area of Delhi.

“My children have watched the video of me exercising in the hospital ward with my colleagues. They were happy to see me on news channels. Exercise helps us sleep at night, otherwise it would be difficult," he said. The policeman said they are raring to get back to duty.

"Doctors tell us that we are onto recovery and we hope we will be able to resume duty soon," he said. Assistant Sub-Inspector Karan said, "My family is in Alwar and it's been more than a month I saw them. I interact with them over video calls and phone calls." He said he has mild body pain but no fever now..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu reports 2 deaths, 72 new COVID-19 positive cases

A total of 72 COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1755, read a statement from Health Department, Tamil Nadu.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edapa...

C'garh: AIIMS Raipur male nursing officer tests positive

A male nursing officer posted in the COVID-19 ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, an official said. He was quarantined on April 14 as a precau...

Water shortage leaves poorer Mexicans high and dry in coronavirus fight

In the shade of a rust-colored hill, a dozen women gathered on a dusty road to fill buckets from a water tanker truck that pulled up to service their modest community built on a former Mexico City dump.Grappling with the largest public heal...

Spanish court orders Ryanair to reinstate 224 dismissed workers

Spains High Court ordered Ryanair on Friday to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for seeking to close the bases did not justify such a move. In its sentencin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020