Gujarat reports 191 new COVID-19 cases
With 191 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rises to 2,815, said the Gujarat Health Department.ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:12 IST
With 191 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rises to 2,815, said the Gujarat Health Department. Out of the total tally, 2,394 are active coronavirus cases, 29 patients are on the ventilator and 265 have been cured.
With 15 new deaths reported, the total number of deaths due to the deadly virus rises to 127. A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now. 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)
