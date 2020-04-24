Priyanka Gandhi lauds UP govt's initiative to bring back migrant workers stranded in other states

Priyanka Gandhi lauds UP govt's initiative to bring back migrant workers stranded in other statesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:12 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lauded the initiative taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to bring back migrant workers stranded in different states due to the coronavirus lockdown. Her remarks came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed nodal officers to prepare a list of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh stranded in other states to help bring them back. Gandhi has been writing to the chief minister in this regard and has called for evolving a plan to bring them back to the state.
"The initiative taken by the Uttar Pradesh government of bringing back stranded migrant workers is laudable. We have been stressing on this issue and this is a positive step in this direction. "To ensure that this initiative succeeds fully, the state government must evolve a scheme for the return of rest of the labour force. If we continue with this positive cooperation in national good, we will gain a lot strength in our fight against coronavirus," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
