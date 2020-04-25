Compulsory disinfection of outside vehicles entering Andhra's Rayachoti town

In a bid to contain COVID-19, Rayachoti town administration in Kadapa district has ordered all outside vehicles to be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite before entering into the town. Rayachoti town officials including the Municipal Commissioner, Tehsildar and Urban Circle Inspector have taken a decision to allow vehicles into the town from other areas only after getting sanitised.

The decision was implemented from Friday onwards. Lorries carrying essential commodities and other vehicles are being sanitised at Sundupalli-Pileru Ring Road. Police, municipal and revenue officials are monitoring the sanitisation drive.

Outside drivers are given provision for stay on the outskirts of the town. Rayachoti Urban Circle Inspector Raju, Sub Inspector Rafi, Municipal Junior Assistant Mallikarjuna, VRO Nagendra Reddy and others took part in the programme. (ANI)