Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compulsory disinfection of outside vehicles entering Andhra's Rayachoti town

In a bid to contain COVID-19, Rayachoti town administration in Kadapa district has ordered all outside vehicles to be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite before entering into the town.

ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 04:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 04:44 IST
Compulsory disinfection of outside vehicles entering Andhra's Rayachoti town
Outside vehicles being sanitised with sodium hypochlorite before entering into Kadapa's Rayachoti town in Andhra Pradesh.. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to contain COVID-19, Rayachoti town administration in Kadapa district has ordered all outside vehicles to be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite before entering into the town. Rayachoti town officials including the Municipal Commissioner, Tehsildar and Urban Circle Inspector have taken a decision to allow vehicles into the town from other areas only after getting sanitised.

The decision was implemented from Friday onwards. Lorries carrying essential commodities and other vehicles are being sanitised at Sundupalli-Pileru Ring Road. Police, municipal and revenue officials are monitoring the sanitisation drive.

Outside drivers are given provision for stay on the outskirts of the town. Rayachoti Urban Circle Inspector Raju, Sub Inspector Rafi, Municipal Junior Assistant Mallikarjuna, VRO Nagendra Reddy and others took part in the programme. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt launches zero-interest loans for women SHGs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched interest-free loans for women Self-Help Groups SHGs in the state. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead government has already fulfilled most of their promises made in the manifesto with s...

In already poor Honduras, coronavirus pushes some into homelessness

Poor Hondurans who were barely eking out a living selling basics on the capitals gritty streets prior to the coronavirus outbreak are now sleeping on those same streets as they can no longer afford their rent.Perla Maradiaga, a 35-year-old ...

Bengals start run on WRs at Day 2 of NFL Draft

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Drafts deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins. After six wideouts went in Round 1, Round 2 began ...

Cloud9, 100 Thieves rally for Road to Rio - North America wins

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves posted come-from-behind victories, and Gen.G Esports also won Friday in Group A action at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Cloud9 overtook Orgless 2-1, and 100 Thieves rallied past Evil Geniuses 2-1. Gen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020