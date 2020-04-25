Two more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand's Hindpiri, State count at 59
Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranchi's Hindpiri, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Health Secretary on Saturday.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 25-04-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 08:23 IST
Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranchi's Hindpiri, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Health Secretary on Saturday. According to Kulkarni, with these two new cases, the total confirmed cases in the State has risen to 59.
A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)
