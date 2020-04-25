Left Menu
205 foreign returnees arrive at Leh after completing quarantine at Army facility in Jodhpur

A total of 205 people belonging to Ladakh who returned from abroad and were quarantined at an Indian Army facility at Jodhpur have now arrived at Leh, after completing the isolation period, Northern Command said.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 10:00 IST
205 foreign returnees belonging to Ladakh arrived at Leh,. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 205 people belonging to Ladakh who returned from abroad and were quarantined at an Indian Army facility at Jodhpur have now arrived at Leh, after completing the isolation period, Northern Command said. "#OpNamaste #CoronaMuktAwaam 205 foreign returnees belonging to Ladakh arrived at Leh, after completing quarantine at an Indian Army facility at Jodhpur. Reception and screening at Leh Airfield facilitated by #FireAndFuryCorps," Northern Command said in a tweet.

Indian Air Force (IAF) too tweeted to inform that on Friday, its C130 and IL-76 aircraft airlifted 52 and 205 evacuees from Jaisalmer to Srinagar and Jodhpur to Leh respectively. "#HarKaamDeshKeNaam 24 Apr 20, IAF's C130 & IL-76 aircraft airlifted 52 & 205 evacuees from Jaisalmer to Srinagar & Jodhpur to Leh respectively. All these people tested negative for #coronavirus after the quarantine period," said IAF in a tweet. (ANI)

