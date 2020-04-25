Left Menu
25 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, infection tally rises to 2,059

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 10:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan recorded 25 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,059, an official said. The state has so far seen 32 deaths due to COVID-19, with state capital Jaipur accounting for 18 deaths.

"As many as 25 fresh cases have been reported in six districts of the state. However, the growth rate curve of coronavirus cases in state has flattened," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. Singh said that of the 25 fresh cases, eight were reported from Ajmer, five each from Jodhpur and Jhalawar, four from Kota, two in Dholpur, and one in Dungarpur.

A total of 2,059 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far. He said 691 patients have so far recovered for the infection in the state, of whom 198 have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

