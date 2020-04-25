Delhi Air Cargo Import clears 50 tonnes of COVID-19 import cargo in 1.30 hours
"Delhi Air Cargo Import cleared 50 tonnes of #COVID19 import cargo at Delhi Airport imported by M/s HLL Life Care Ltd containing 5,45,000 units of medical isolation goggles and 5,30,000 units of masks. Ensuring ease of doing business the cargo was cleared in 1.30 hrs," said Delhi Customs.
India's total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
