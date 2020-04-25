Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka calls for transparency over coronavirus tests being conducted in UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 13:26 IST
Priyanka calls for transparency over coronavirus tests being conducted in UP
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday called for transparency over coronavirus tests being conducted in Uttar Pradesh as hiding data can prove fatal. Sharing some suggestions for the Yogi Adityanath government in UP to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said it is known the world over that testing is the key to fighting the deadly disease and it should be scaled up.

"Many people are expressing concerns over testing in UP. Transparency is a big thing in the fight against coronavirus. The entire society and the government can together defeat this epidemic. In this context, I am sharing some suggestions here," she said in a tweet in Hindi. "UP has stopped testing for the past two days and should start testing on a large scale, while adopting transparency in this regard. Hiding data and the truth can prove fatal," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also sought to know how many tests are being conducted at state labs daily. She said all guidelines should be followed while doing pool sample testing for coronavirus.

"Health experts have laid down strict rules for pool sample tests. If those guidelines are not followed properly, it can lead to damage," Priyanka Gandhi said. It is important to follow WHO guidelines at quarantine centers and the state government should put out a report about the food being supplied at quarantine centers and the cleanliness there, she said.

The Congress leader said the UP government should inform the public about its plan to conduct tests of those who have returned to their homes after being released from the quarantine centers. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,621 COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh and 25 people have lost their lives due to the disease.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cotton, natural silk, chiffon make best materials for homemade masks against COVID-19: Study

As people resort to making their own cloth masks due to a shortage of surgical and N95 varieties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study says a combination of cotton with natural silk or chiffon can filter out aerosol particles pr...

Trump's temporary Green Card ban aims to 'turn off the faucet' of new immigrant labour: report

President Donald Trumps executive order to temporarily halt the issuance of green cards aims to turn off the faucet of new immigrant labor and is the beginning of a broader strategy to reduce the flow of foreigners into the US, the architec...

Kohli can knock it off in 7-8 years: Lee on Tendulkar's 100 tons record

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on Saturday backed Indian captain Virat Kohli to surpass batting great Sachin Tendulkars record of 100 international centuries, provided he keeps firing for another seven-eight years. The iconic Tendu...

Indonesia reports 396 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths

Indonesia reported on Saturday 396 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 8,607, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed. Thirty one more people who had tested positive for the virus died, taking the tota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020