Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 61 new cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rises to 1016

With 61 new cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 1016 including 31 deaths and 171 discharged, according to the State Command Control Room.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 13:43 IST
With 61 new cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rises to 1016
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 61 new cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 1016 including 31 deaths and 171 discharged, according to the State Command Control Room.

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cotton, natural silk, chiffon make best materials for homemade masks against COVID-19: Study

As people resort to making their own cloth masks due to a shortage of surgical and N95 varieties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study says a combination of cotton with natural silk or chiffon can filter out aerosol particles pr...

Trump's temporary Green Card ban aims to 'turn off the faucet' of new immigrant labour: report

President Donald Trumps executive order to temporarily halt the issuance of green cards aims to turn off the faucet of new immigrant labor and is the beginning of a broader strategy to reduce the flow of foreigners into the US, the architec...

Kohli can knock it off in 7-8 years: Lee on Tendulkar's 100 tons record

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on Saturday backed Indian captain Virat Kohli to surpass batting great Sachin Tendulkars record of 100 international centuries, provided he keeps firing for another seven-eight years. The iconic Tendu...

Indonesia reports 396 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths

Indonesia reported on Saturday 396 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 8,607, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed. Thirty one more people who had tested positive for the virus died, taking the tota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020