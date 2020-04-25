With 61 new cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rises to 1016

With 61 new cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 1016 including 31 deaths and 171 discharged, according to the State Command Control Room.

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)