Lt guv greets people on Ramzan, underscores need for social distancing to fight COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday greeted the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan and hoped that this auspicious period would be a harbinger of peace, amity, brotherhood, progress, and prosperity in the Union Territory

In a message, Murmu said the holy month of Ramzan is a period dedicated to fasting, service, and prayers and it underscores the values of austerity, patience, tolerance and self-restraint which are imperative in practicing social distancing and mitigating the spread of coronavirus infection

"This holy month of Ramzan will bind us all together and spread peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the Union territory and our nation," he said.