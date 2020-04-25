Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandan Yatra, Akshaya Tritiya festivals to take place inside Jagannath temple premises

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:15 IST
Chandan Yatra, Akshaya Tritiya festivals to take place inside Jagannath temple premises

The annual "Chandan Yatra" and "Akshaya Tritiya" festivals of Lord Jagannath will be held inside the temple premises in Puri on Sunday, but the rituals will be performed by the priests and servitors and no devotees will be allowed in due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the temple management committee head said on Saturday. The two festivals are considered important because they mark the beginning of the preparations for the world famous Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's pilgrimage city.

The Shree Jagannath temple of Puri is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Vishnu. "The rituals will be performed by selected priests and servitors but devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple premises," Gajapati Maharaj of Puri Divya Singha Deb, who heads the temple management board, said.

On the possibility of holding the Jagannath Yatra as per schedule on June 23, Deb said a decision in this regard will be taken after May 3. The extended nationwide lockdown is slated to end on May 3. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over organising the Rath Yatra this year, as the centuries-old religious event plunged into uncertainty following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Akshaya Tritiya, which heralds the beginning of the construction of chariots for the annual yatra, is held at the "Rath Khala" outside the temple, while the Chandan Yatra is organised in a tank in Puri. "During the Chandan Yatra or 'sandalwood voyage' of Lord Jagannath, images of the deity are floated on a boat in a sacred tank in Puri.

"It is the longest festival of Lord Jagannath that is held for 42 days in two phases," Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher on the Jagannath temple culture, said. The decision to organise the festivals inside the temple premises was taken during the temple managing committee's meeting with Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Friday night, Deb said.

"According to the advice of Guruji (Shankaracharya), it has been decided to conduct both Akshaya Tritiya and the Chandan Yatra on the temple premises. The Guruji said the tradition of the temple should be maintained and the centuries-old rituals cannot stop," Deb told reporters. He had earlier said the temple administration will not undertake any activities outside the temple premises in view of the ongoing shutdown.

Apart from Deb, members of the Jagannath Temple Management Committee, including Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Krishan Kumar, the district collector and superintendent of police (SP) of Puri, met the Shankaracharya to seek his advice on how to conduct the rituals amid the lockdown. Deb said the lockdown guidelines prohibit religious congregations both inside and outside the temple.

The 12th-century shrine has been closed for devotees since the imposition of the lockdown in Odisha on March 22. Kumar said the collector and SP will hold a meeting with the servitors of the temple on Saturday to decide about the place on the premises where the Chandan Yatra and Akshaya Tritiya rituals will be held.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gyms, theatres, casinos, pools to remain shut in Goa: Official

The Goa government on Saturday issued an order extending the closure of establishments like casinos, gymnasiums, night clubs among others in the coastal state till further orders. The order comes a day after the Centre allowed neighbourhood...

Army busts underground hideout in Pulwama

A team of armys 50RR on Saturday busted a 10x10 feet underground hideout, with air ventilation, in Pulwama district on Saturday. This underground hideout was found in South Kashmirs Awantipora area. The information was shared by the Indian ...

Unexpected interplay between cannabis exposure, cocaine use: Study

Early cannabis use makes young brains more sensitive to the first exposure to cocaine, suggests a recent study. It is often heard that an individuals initial response to a drug can have a large impact on whether they continue to use it or n...

Excellent performances in 2019 keeping us motivated during this period, says women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur

Indian womens hockey team forward Navjot Kaur said that the excellent performances by the team in 2019 have kept it motivated to continue working hard and believe in a better tomorrow during this nationwide lockdown period due to coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020