200 shanties gutted in major fire in Nashik slum; no casualty

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:28 IST
Over 200 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a slum in Bhadrakali area of Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The fire erupted around 9.30 am in Bheemwadi slum area. There was no report of any loss of life in the incident, police said.

However, some fire bridge personnel suffered minor injuries during the firefighting operation, a police official said. "Over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze. The fire spread quickly after some LPG cylinders exploded. The entire area was enveloped in thick black smoke for some time," the official said.

"Around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As several roads in city are barricaded due to the coronavirus lockdown, the vehicles took some time to reach the spot. The fire was brought under control within three hours," he said. Local residents helped the police and the fire brigade personnel in the rescue operation.

"Although no loss of life was reported in the mishap, some fire brigade personnel suffered minor injuries," the official said. Police said that the affected families from the slum have been shifted to a civic-run school.

The reason behind the blaze is being ascertained, they said..

