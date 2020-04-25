Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 1.46-crore assets of HP firm, promoters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:42 IST
Loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 1.46-crore assets of HP firm, promoters

Assets worth Rs 1.46 crore of a Himachal Pradesh-based company and its promoters have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged loan fraud case, the agency said on Saturday. The attached assets comprise land and factory of Arvind Talwar Machine Tools Pvt Ltd located in Una district of Himachal Pradesh and movable properties of Sahil Gorwara who is the Director of Arvind Casting Pvt Ltd and Arvind Trade Links Pvt Ltd, it said in a statement.

The ED issued a provisional order for attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency slapped PMLA charges against the company and its directors after studying a state vigilance bureau and anti-corruption unit FIR filed against them.

Probe found, the ED alleged, that Gorwara "knowingly and intentionally prepared forged documents such as balance sheets, invoices and lorry receipts in name of companies owned by him and his family members."  "He submitted these fake documents with Aditya Birla Finance Limited and illegally availed loan from the company." It claimed that "major amount" of the loan at Rs 7.95 crore was siphoned off by Gorwara after allegedly transferring the money to various fake firms/companies and by cash withdrawal.  Probe in the case is continuing, it said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gyms, theatres, casinos, pools to remain shut in Goa: Official

The Goa government on Saturday issued an order extending the closure of establishments like casinos, gymnasiums, night clubs among others in the coastal state till further orders. The order comes a day after the Centre allowed neighbourhood...

Army busts underground hideout in Pulwama

A team of armys 50RR on Saturday busted a 10x10 feet underground hideout, with air ventilation, in Pulwama district on Saturday. This underground hideout was found in South Kashmirs Awantipora area. The information was shared by the Indian ...

Unexpected interplay between cannabis exposure, cocaine use: Study

Early cannabis use makes young brains more sensitive to the first exposure to cocaine, suggests a recent study. It is often heard that an individuals initial response to a drug can have a large impact on whether they continue to use it or n...

Excellent performances in 2019 keeping us motivated during this period, says women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur

Indian womens hockey team forward Navjot Kaur said that the excellent performances by the team in 2019 have kept it motivated to continue working hard and believe in a better tomorrow during this nationwide lockdown period due to coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020