3-hour wait for 70 COVID patients on road outside Saifai Medical University

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:47 IST
A group of 70 COVID patients shifted from Agra had to wait for close to three hours outside a government hospital here, and they moved around on a road outside the campus before being allowed in, police said on Saturday. The Saifai Medical University authorities have blamed the Thursday morning incident on a “communication gap” with the Agra administration.

Police said the patients were brought to the Saifai facility from Agra on Thursday around 04.00 am, but they had to wait on the road outside the campus before the police facilitated their entry. Circle Officer Chandrapal Singh said the patients were brought in three ambulances and a bus, and waited for three hours outside the campus.

He said some locals informed the police that the coronavirus-infected patients had got off the vehicles and were moving around on a road outside the hospital. He said the police arrived there and informed the hospital authorities about the same. He also said the police made water pouches available for the patients.

After the police arrived, Saifai Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Raj Kumar intervened and the hospital gate was opened and patients let in. They have been admitted to the isolation ward of the facility, the V-C said.

He said the incident was a result of a communication gap with the Agra administration. "We are verifying reports of their roaming around on the road and necessary steps will be taken," he added.

