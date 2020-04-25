Left Menu
Gyms, theatres, casinos, pools to remain shut in Goa: Official

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:19 IST
The Goa government on Saturday issued an order extending the closure of establishments like casinos, gymnasiums, night clubs among others in the coastal state till further orders. The order comes a day after the Centre allowed neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes, in urban areas to open during the ongoing lockdown.

As per the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, shops in markets will continue to remain shut, while in rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls, are allowed to open. Goa Health Director Jose D'Sa ordered that gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools including those in hotels, casinos, spa and massage parlours, salons, river cruises, nightclubs and multiplexes will remain closed till further orders.

Several shop owners in the coastal state said they were unaware of the MHA order, while some said they would not be able to open their establishments immediately due to lack of supplies..

