Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura puts curbs on use of AC in offices to overcome virus blues

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:56 IST
Tripura puts curbs on use of AC in offices to overcome virus blues

The Tripura government has instructed government offices to slash power and telephone bills by 10 per cent and use air conditioners only after permission as part of the cost-cutting measures due to coronavirus pandemic. A meeting of the council of ministers here on Friday, also decided to assess and regulate the use of television and cable connections in the offices.

Official sources said the austerity measures will come into effect from immediate effect. Though there is no coronavirus case in the state, the measures seems directed to deal with the expected economic challenges due to the lockdown necessitated by spread of the deadly virus. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had on Thursday declared the state coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative.

In an effort to cut down regular expenses in the government offices and other facilities, employees were told to focus on e-mail communications to avoid use of paper, an official statement on the meeting said on Saturday. As per the cabinet decisions, an approval from the Chief Minister's Office will be required from now on for organising any fair, exhibition and public event.

"No government fund can be used for land acquisition any more till the economic situation improves. The state government would heavily depend on e-markets for its purchases," it added. "All departments, PSUs, autonomous organisations and cooperative societies were strictly instructed to reduce power and telephone bills by 10 percent," the statement said.

The cabinet observed that the 15th Finance Commission had expressed concern over per capita expenditure in terms of salary, pension and interest rates of few states including Tripura. It said the series of austerity measures have been taken to reduce its expenditure and focus on optimum utilisation of the central schemes to ease burden on the state exchequer in view of the economioc crisis triggered by outbrak of the virus.

All government office expenses and other contingent budget expenditure would have to be reduced by a minimum of 15 percent, the statement added. All departments were also asked to make "optimum utilisation" of contingent budgets of different centrally- sponsored welfare schemes so that no pressure comes on the state government.

As additional measures,"use of air conditioners in government offices would be allowed only after permission from the State Economy Board", the statement said. The board is part of the state's Finance department.

A survey will be held on all Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and 'necessary steps' will be taken to reduce losses in stressed PSUs to ease the financial burden on the government, the statement said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mister Rogers encouraged co-star Francois Clemmons to not come out as gay and marry a woman

Actor Francois Clemmons, who was an integral part of the Mister Rogers Neighbourhood from 1968 to 1993, has revealed that shows star Fred Rogers had asked him to stay in the closet and marry a woman. Francois, who played Officer Clemmons in...

Providing uninterrupted power supply amid lockdown: NTPC

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday said it is providing uninterrupted electric supply despite the current lockdown. NTPC has 70 power stations - 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gasliquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 joint vent...

Poland to reopen outdoor playgrounds as it eases sports curbs

Poland plans to reopen outdoor sports areas on May 4 and will allow top league football matches to be played at the end of next month, as part of an easing of restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Poland started r...

IMCT chief writes to West Bengal CS, shares concerns with regard to quarantine centres, surveillance zones

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team IMCT on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary CS Rajiva Sinha, sharing its observations from spot visits in Howrah and raised issues with regard to quarantine centres and surveillance zones. In the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020