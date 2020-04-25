Left Menu
No public gatherings in UP till June 30: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:52 IST
No public gatherings in UP till June 30: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh government will not allow any public gathering till June 30, well beyond the end of the current nationwide lockdown, officials said on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials that the situation will be reviewed after June 30.

“Chief Minister @myogiadityanth ji has directed officials not to allow any public gathering till June 30. After that a decision will be taken considering the circumstances,” the CM’s office tweeted in Hindi. The current lockdown across the country is schedule to end on May 3, if no further extension is announced.

The chief minister’s media adviser also put out a similar tweet. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji has given strict instructions to officers that no crowd of any kind gathers anywhere till June 30. This decision has been taken with the intention of keeping coronavirus under check,” Mrityunjay Kumar said.

The restriction will have a direct impact on Eid festivities, apart from other religious gatherings. In a video conference with district magistrates and police chiefs, Adityanath also referred to the just-begun month of Ramzan, an official said.

“In view of the coronavirus outbreak, all religious leaders have appealed to Muslim brothers to offer namaz at their homes,” the official quoted the CM as saying at the meeting. “Therefore, it needs to be made sure that no programme is organised anywhere. There is no mass gathering as there are all chances of the infection spreading,” the CM said.

