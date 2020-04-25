Delhi: Shops selling nonessentials remain shut as shopkeepers seek more clarity on MHA relaxation

Shops selling non-essential items remained shut in the national capital on Saturday as shopkeepers sought more clarity on a Central government order allowing them to operate during the lockdown period with some restrictions. Officials in the national capital also said they are awaiting fresh guidelines for shopkeepers in Delhi from the city government, pursuant to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ circular, allowing standalone and neighborhood shops to open with limited staff.

The Delhi government is yet to take any decision on issuing fresh orders. The MHA, in a late night order on Friday, issued new guidelines stating that the neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes, in urban areas can open during the ongoing lockdown, but those in designated markets will remain shut till May 3.

Replying to a query on whether the Delhi government was considering easing the curbs, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said there are 92 coronavirus hotspots in the national capital, but the entire city is not a hotspot. He did not elaborate further, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this week said the lockdown will continue as usual in the national capital and no relaxation will be allowed before a review meeting with experts on April 27.

In East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, no shops other than the those selling groceries and medicines opened on Saturday. Ramesh Gupta, a wholesale dealer of general provision items, said he was aware of the latest MHA order, but was waiting for more clarity before opening his shop.

In Bhogal in south Delhi, kirana shops opened, besides the establishments selling fruit and vegetables. Same was the case in Munirka, where only select grocery shops opened. Northeast Delhi's Burari and Dilshad Garden, and west Delhi's Subhash Nagar bore similar pictures.

Shyam Sundar, an electrician, who runs his shop on the ground floor of his house in Jangpura in south Delhi, said there is a lot of confusion around the MHA order and he will prefer to wait till May 3 to resume his work. Jitendra, a cable operator in Jangpura, said the curbs should be eased so that his outlet can operate in full strength.

In the Muslim-dominated areas of southeast Delhi's Jamia Hagar and Batla House, and northeast Delhi's Kardampuri, shops selling essential items, groceries and medicine stores were opened. However, there were several vendors selling fruits to cater to the high demand with Saturday being the first day of the Ramzan fasting.

The Home Ministry in its order also said malls will continue to remain shut, but markets in rural areas can open. However, opening of shops located in COVID-19 hotspot and containment zones, sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms and sale of liquor continue to be prohibited.

Amending its April 15 order, the Union Home Ministry said "all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT" will be allowed to open during the lockdown..