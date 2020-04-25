'Rajasthan’s free farming service scheme proves a hit among peasants'

Left Menu
Updated: 25-04-2020 19:25 IST
A Rajasthan government’s scheme to deploy tractors and some other equipment to help farmers in various agricultural activities free of cost amid the COVID 19 lockdown has proved quite popular with over 4,000 peasants availing these services. Talking of the benefits and popularity of the innovative scheme, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said various free services under the scheme would continue till June 30.

Kataria said free tractors were made available to the economically weak, small and marginal farmers for harvesting, threshing and other agricultural activities due to the coronavirus crisis and lockdown. Instructions were also given to provide some agricultural equipment on rent, he said. He said that the services are being provided to eligible farmers on demand basis through a tractor manufacturing company. So far, about 10,000 farmers have put up their demand, of which orders of 7,000 eligible farmers have been accepted, said Kataria. Of these, more than 8,000 hours of service have been provided to about 4,000 farmers, he said. Kataria said at present the services will continue till June 30. He called upon the needy eligible farmers to get maximum benefit of this scheme.

Agriculture Commissioner Om Prakash said economically weaker, small and marginal farmers can contact Jfarm Services by sending an SMS on 9282222885 to avail this scheme. He said farmers and traders can use the 'Kisan Rath' app for smooth transportation of agricultural produce.

There are about 5 lakh trucks and 20,000 tractors attached to the 'Kisan Rath' app, he said, adding they will take farmers’ products like grains, pulses, vegetables, fruits etc to the mandis, railway stations, airports, etc. at a competitive rate..

