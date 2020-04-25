Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:28 IST
Gujarat COVID-19 cases up by 256 to 3071; death toll 133

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday with 256 more people testing positive for coronavirus, a Health department official said. The total number of the cases in the state now stood at 3071.

With six more persons succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the death toll has risen to 133, saidPrincipal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. "Five of the six deceased had co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease," Ravi said. While three of them died in Ahmedabad, one death each was reported from Anand, Vadodara and Surat, she said.

Of the 256 new cases, Ahmedabad, a coronavirus hotspot, alone accounted for 182 cases, taking the number of the patients in the city to 2003. Surat, another hotspot, and Vadodara reported 34 and 7 new cases, respectively. With three deaths, the COVID-19 death toll in Ahmedabad mounted to 86.

Anand, Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Chhota Udepur, Gandhinagar, Mahisagar, Navsari, Panchmahal, Patan and Surendranagar also reported new COVID-19 cases, Ravi said. "Of 2,656 active cases in the state, 30 are on ventilators," she said.

Meanwhile, the number of the people recovered from COVID-19 disease rose by 17 to 282 on Saturday. The fresh batch of the patients who have defeated the coronavirus hailed from Bharuch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Anand, Surat and Gandhinagar, Ravi added.

The state has so far conducted tests on 48,315 patients, of which 3,071 tested positive for coronavirus, she said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,071, new cases 256, deaths 133, discharged 282, active cases 2656 and people tested so far 48,315.

