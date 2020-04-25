Left Menu
Noida reports 3 new COVID cases; but recovery rate is 52.7%

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:28 IST
Three men, including one who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi in March, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the tally in the district to 112, officials said. On the brighter side, three more people got discharged from hospital after treatment, taking the number of those who have recovered from the infection so far to 59, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP is among the worst coronavirus-hit districts in the state, but has a recovery percentage of 52.67. The recovery percentage of Gautam Buddh Nagar is the best in the country, the district administration said in a statement.

"Total 151 reports have been received in the last 24 hours and three of them have tested positive and 148 negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar is now 112," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The fresh cases include a 28-year-old man from Sector 18, a 20-year-old man from Sector 45 and a 38-year-old resident of Sector 80, officials said, adding they have been admitted at the Sharda hospital.

The 38-year-old man had attended the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic congregation, held at its markaz (headquarters) in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March, the official added. "So far, 59 of the 112 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 53 active cases in the district," he said.

According to the Health Department, 2,903 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Saturday evening. So far, 1,967 people have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida who have travelled abroad in recent months and they have been put on surveillance, while another 563 were in institutional quarantine, it added.

According to District Magistrate Suhas L Y, there are currently 40 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar which have been categorized in three zones - red (new case detected in last 14 days), orange (no new case in last 14 days) and green (no new case in last 28 days). As of now, 17 hotspots are in red zone, 13 in orange and 10 in green, he said on Twitter on Saturday.

