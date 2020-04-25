Left Menu
Telangana reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, tally 990

With seven new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Telangana's tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 990, said the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The tally includes 658 patients who are active coronavirus cases and 307 patients who have been cured/discharged.

The bulletin also states that 25 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

Latest News

Assam CM directs official to conduct inquiry into pig flu cases

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed officials to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the State.Chief Minister Sonowal held a meeting with top officials and scientists of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Depa...

No new COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state till now is 48, while no new cases were reported on Saturday, Uttarakhand Health Department said. A Health Bulletin from Directorate of Health Services in Uttarakhand said, No new COVID-19 ...

2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in door-to-door survey: Bihar Health Secretary

A total of 2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the door-to-door survey conducted in many districts, Lokesh Kumar Singh, health secretary, Bihar said on Saturday. Bihar government is conducting a door-to-door survey in many districts...

'9 more , including 3 dcs, test COVID-positive at Jagjivan Ram Hospital'

At least nine more staffers, including three doctors, of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people at the facility to above 40, officials said. Thirty-one staffers of thi...
