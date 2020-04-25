Telangana reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, tally 990

With seven new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Telangana's tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 990, said the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana. The tally includes 658 patients who are active coronavirus cases and 307 patients who have been cured/discharged.

The bulletin also states that 25 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)