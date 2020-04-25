Left Menu
Army neutralises 2 DNLA cadres in Assam

The Indian Army along with the Assam Police neutralised two cadres of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) at Dhansiri Forest, Karbi Anglong on Friday.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:53 IST
2 DNLA cadres neutralised in Assam, arms and ammunition recovered. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

They also recovered arms and ammunition which include one M-16 rifle, one AK-56 rifle, informed the Eastern Command, Indian Army.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

