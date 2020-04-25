Army neutralises 2 DNLA cadres in Assam
The Indian Army along with the Assam Police neutralised two cadres of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) at Dhansiri Forest, Karbi Anglong on Friday.
They also recovered arms and ammunition which include one M-16 rifle, one AK-56 rifle, informed the Eastern Command, Indian Army.
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)
