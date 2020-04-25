Left Menu
People crowd local market in Bhubaneshwar's Bapuji Nagar, flout social distancing norms amid lockdown

A large number of people flocked to the local market in Bapuji Nagar and were seen violating the social distancing norms on Saturday.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:11 IST
People crowd local market in Bhubaneshwar's Bapuji Nagar, flout social distancing norms amid lockdown. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of people flocked to the local market in Bapuji Nagar and were seen violating the social distancing norms on Saturday. However, most of them were seen using masks and handkerchiefs to cover their faces as a precautionary measure against getting infected.

Governments of different states have asked all the citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings and take necessary precautionary measures to stay safe. The World Health Organisation has also advised all to maintain social distancing in order to avoid the infection.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Odisha is 94. Till now, 33 people have either been cured or discharged, while one death has been reported. (ANI)

