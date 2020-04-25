Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSIR labs provides hand sanitisers, disinfectants to mitigate COVID-19

Several laboratories of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have manufactured and distributed hand sanitisers and disinfectants among people amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:14 IST
CSIR labs provides hand sanitisers, disinfectants to mitigate COVID-19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Several laboratories of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have manufactured and distributed hand sanitizers and disinfectants among people amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. "Anticipating that sanitation and hygiene would constitute the major frontline of defense against the SARS-CoV-2 virus the CSIR labs stepped up immediately come up with safe, chemical-free and alcohol-based effective hand sanitizers and disinfectants based on WHO guidelines," said a press release from the Ministry of Science & Technology.

"CSIR has always provided technological solutions based on cutting-edge science to some of the most challenging problems that the country has faced," said Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, DG CSIR. "And in combating COVID-19 too our laboratories are bringing to bear their rich scientific experience to develop drugs and vaccines. But at the same time, CSIR has also been quick to provide immediate relief to the country's citizens in the aftermath of the pandemic - and provision of effective hand sanitizers, soaps, and disinfectants to ward off the contagious infection was one such immediate action that our laboratories decided to take," the press release read.

"So far, about 50,000 liters of hand sanitizers and disinfectants have been produced within the laboratories of the CSIR and distributed among more than 100,000 people belonging to various sections of the society," it read. "Besides, the laboratories also networked with the local administration to distribute sanitizers and disinfectants among personnel belonging to the police force, municipal corporations, electricity supply undertakings, medical colleges, hospitals, panchayats, and banks and several others," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Central teams flag non-cooperation by WB govt, suggest stricter lockdown measures; TMC hits back

The central teams on COVID-19 assessment on Saturday alleged non-cooperation by the West Bengal government and wondered whether the ruling dispensation would take responsibility for its members safety, drawing sharp riposte from the TMC whi...

COVID-19 cases in Delhi soar to 2,625

Delhis COVID-19 tally surged to 2,625 following an increase in 111 new cases of the virus and one death in the national capital. A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours...

Assam CM directs official to conduct inquiry into pig flu cases

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed officials to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the State.Chief Minister Sonowal held a meeting with top officials and scientists of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Depa...

No new COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state till now is 48, while no new cases were reported on Saturday, Uttarakhand Health Department said. A Health Bulletin from Directorate of Health Services in Uttarakhand said, No new COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020