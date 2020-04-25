Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in Delhi soar to 2,625

Delhi's COVID-19 tally surged to 2,625 following an increase in 111 new cases of the virus and one death in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's COVID-19 tally surged to 2,625 following an increase in 111 new cases of the virus and one death in the national capital. "A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The total cases in Delhi now stand at 2,625, including 1,702 active cases, 869 recovered and 54 deaths," Delhi's health department said in a media bulletin.

A total of 12 people have recovered today, it added. With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

