Sanitise hotspots, adjoining areas to fight COVID-19: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday directed officials to carry out complete sanitisation of COVID-19 hotspots and its adjoining areas as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. The contact chain of COVID-19 patients need to be identified at the earliest in order to ensure prompt sample collection and testing, Kumar said in a release.

The chief minister, who held a review meeting with Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and other senior officials, stressed on the need for an action plan for districts from where positive cases are being reported. He said contact tracing, sample collection and testing should be carried out with advance planning so that resources could be efficiently utilised.

As many as 28 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, raising the total number of cases so far in the state to 251, a top official said here..