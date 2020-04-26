Left Menu
Rajasthan warms up to inter-state transfer of workers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-04-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 00:56 IST
Migrant workers stranded in various states will be able to move out of or back to Rajasthan in a phased manner with mutual consent of the states, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday. These workers will be able to reach their home only after getting necessary permission from the concerned state government and proper arrangements, Gehlot said in a statement. Holding a video conference, the chief minister asked officials to make concrete arrangements for smooth movement of such workers.

He said migrant workers desiring to return home will have to register on helpline number 18001806127 or eMitra Rajasthan portal or e-Mitra mobile app or e-Mitra kiosk. After registration of the workers, the state government will obtain consent from the concerned state government. According to the number of registered migrants and workers, they will be allowed to go to their homes on the scheduled date and time. He said the person who wants to come back to Rajasthan on his own vehicle has to mention it during his registration.

No person shall come out on streets on his own free will, he said, adding migrants and workers would be quarantined after reaching the designated place to prevent coronavirus infection. He asked officials to ensure proper arrangements so that migrants arrive at their respective places safely in the next few days following measures such as social distancing and other health protocols.

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

