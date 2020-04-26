Left Menu
Delhi police officer engages with migrant workers staying at shelter home in Ludlow Castle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 01:16 IST
"ASI Chandran sang for the migrant labor staying at a temporary shelter home in Ludlow Castle, Civil Lines. Encouraged, they also tried their hand at singing. And then they were counselled about the need of #Lockdown," DCP North tweeted. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi police officer engaged with migrant workers staying at a temporary shelter home in Ludlow Castle here, sensitizing them about the ongoing situation across the world due to coronavirus and also sang a song for them, officials said. There are around 280 migrant workers, mainly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, currently living in the Ludlow Castle, Civil Lines in north Delhi. Assistant Sub-Inspector Chandran sang a song for them from Shahrukh Khan's movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa called ''Ae kaash ke hum hosh mein ab aane na paaye''. "ASI Chandran sang for the migrant labor staying at a temporary shelter home in Ludlow Castle, Civil Lines. Encouraged, they also tried their hand at singing. And then they were counselled about the need of #Lockdown," DCP North tweeted.

"Though they are following the rules of lockdown, but as there have been case of people fleeing, we thought we should engage with them," a senior police officer said. In a video that was tweeted by the DCP North, people were seeing with covered faces, maintaining social distancing. They were also seeing carefully listening to police officers. "We engaged with them for making sure they understand the whole issue of lockdown, why it is necessary and important for them..so that they realize why they are there.. and follow the rules voluntarily rather than the police forcing them. Moreover, it will help them cope with the stress that might have been caused by their staying at random places with random people," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said.

