Jamia VC greets students, teachers on Ramzan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 01:29 IST
Jamia VC greets students, teachers on Ramzan
The vice-chancellor assured students staying in hostels during the lockdown that they are safe. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Saturday extended Ramzan greetings to students and teachers of the university and urged them to reach out to those in need. Ramzan has added significance this year because the entire humanity is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the world needs total solidarity, empathy, and compassion for each other to tide over this crisis, she said.

"So many people around the world are compelled to live with the bare minimum that is available to them. Let us reach out to all those who are in need of our assistance around us. "Let us give generously of our wealth, time, and energy to help those in distress. We are all together in it, and we will come out of it through our united efforts," Akhtar said.

She stressed that students should stay in touch with their teachers and take advantage of online teaching during the lockdown. The vice-chancellor assured students staying in hostels during the lockdown that they are safe.

"My heart goes out to the students who are staying in the hostels, away from the reassuring environs of their family. Instructions have been given for your safety, security, and other arrangements," Akhtar said...

