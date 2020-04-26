Left Menu
Provide Rs 10,000 assistance to construction workers: Nara Lokesh to Jagan Reddy

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday urged the YSR Congress Party-led government to disburse the construction workers welfare fund to the poor families in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 07:17 IST
Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday urged the YSR Congress Party-led government to disburse the construction workers welfare fund to the poor families in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. In a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here, Lokesh called for a minimum Rs 10,000 financial assistance to each construction worker's family amid lockdown restrictions which have "pushed the workers to the brink of hunger and starvation."

Lokesh said that the new sand policy of the state government has badly hit the workers and affected their livelihoods, as per a TDP release. "In this difficult time, the Andhra Pradesh government should spend the Rs 1,900 crore building cess for saving the construction workers from the present crisis," he added.

He further asked for a revival of Chandranna Beema insurance programme in addition to all possible relief measures to create confidence in the poor families. (ANI)

