COVID-19 death toll rises to 824, cases climb to 26,496: Health Ministry

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in India on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry. The death toll increased by 45 and the number of cases has gone up by 1,554 since the ministry last updated its data on Saturday evening.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 19,868 while 5,803 people were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals. Of the 45 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 22 are from Maharashtra, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six each from Rajasthan and Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu. Of the total 824 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 323 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (133), Madhya Pradesh (99), Delhi (54), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (27).

The death toll reached 27 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 23 in Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 18 deaths each, the ministry said. Punjab has registered 17 fatalities so far, Jammu and Kashmir six, Kerala four, while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two coronavirus deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported a fatality each, according to the ministry data. According to the health ministry data, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 7,628, followed by Gujarat (3,071), Delhi (2,625), Rajasthan (2,083), Madhya Pradesh (2,096) and Uttar Pradesh (1,793).

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,821 in Tamil Nadu, 1,061 in Andhra Pradesh and 991 in Telangana. The number of cases has risen to 611 in West Bengal, 500 in Karnataka, 494 in Jammu and Kashmir, 457 in Kerala, 298 in Punjab and 289 in Haryana.

Bihar has reported 243 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 94. Sixty-seven people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 48 in Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, while Chhattisgarh and Assam have registered 36 infections each.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has 28 cases, while there are 33 COVID-19 patients in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Twenty coronavirus cases have been reported from Ladakh, 12 from Meghalaya, while Goa and Puducherry have registered seven COVID-19 cases each. Manipur and Tripura have two coronavirus patients each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

India is currently under a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus. The lockdown, which began on March 25, has been extended till May 3..