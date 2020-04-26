Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judges traverse over 2000 km by road to assume charge as HC chief justices

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 12:31 IST
Judges traverse over 2000 km by road to assume charge as HC chief justices

With air and rail passenger services suspended due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, two judges have embarked on a road journey, each of them covering over 2,000 km, as they gear up to take charge as chief justices of high courts in separate corners of the country. The judges -- who were elevated to the position of high court chief justices only recently -- hit the road amid the nationwide shutdown to ensure trials and justice delivery system do not go off the track.

Justice Dipankar Datta, a judge at the Calcutta High Court, is taking turns with son to sit behind the steering wheel, as the family moves to Mumbai, where he will be taking over as the new Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, sources privy to the development said. Allahabad High Court judge Justice Biswanath Somadder, who has been elevated as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, is driving to Shillong via Kolkata.

Justice Somadder, who had served at the Calcutta High Court before being transferred Allahabad, set out on the journey from the north Indian city along with wife on Friday evening in an official car, the sources said. He had a chauffeur by his side, who took charge of the wheels from time to time. The judge reached Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, and left for Shillong in the evening, after a few hours of rest at his Salt Lake residence here.

He is scheduled to reach the Meghalaya capital on Sunday afternoon. Justice Datta left for Mumbai from Kolkata on Saturday morning and plans to reach the country's financial capital by Monday afternoon with overnight breaks on the way.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on Thursday elevated Justice Dipankar Datta, senior judge of Calcutta High Court, as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, and appointed Justice Biswanath Somadder of Allahabad High Court as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. Both Justice Datta and Justice Somadder were elevated as permanent judges of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006. PTI AMR RMS RMS RMS

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Govt should provide Rs 7,500 per month for three months to those who lost livelihood in lockdown: Sitaram Yechury

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has targeted the Central government over its handling of COVID-19 lockdown in the country and demanded that the government transfer Rs 7,500 per month, for the next three months, to the accounts of pe...

Manipur panel to formulate mechanism for bringing back stranded people

A committee constituted by the Manipur government has decided to formulate a mechanism to bring back people from the state stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown, a senior official said. The State Consultative Committee ...

Israel reopens some businesses, eyes schools as coronavirus curbs ease

Israel permitted some businesses to reopen on Sunday and said it would consider allowing children back to school as part of trial efforts to ease coronavirus restrictions and help the struggling economy. After weeks of closures, shops with ...

Lockdown: Four-year-old re-united with parents after a month

Eds rpting after correcting typo in 4th para Wayanad Ker Apr 26 PTI A four-year-old Keralite boy, who was forced to be away from his parents for over a month due to the lockdown, was re-united, thanks to the intervention of firefighte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020