Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss citizens airlifted from Kochi to Zurich

As many as 164 Swiss citizens stranded in Kerala following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown were airlifted from Cochin International Airport here by Swiss Air, an airport spokesperson said.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-04-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 12:39 IST
Swiss citizens airlifted from Kochi to Zurich
Visual from the airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 164 Swiss citizens stranded in Kerala following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown were airlifted from Cochin International Airport here by Swiss Air, an airport spokesperson said. The flight took off from Cochin International Airport yesterday at 11:10 pm to Zurich.

The flight with 62 Swiss citizens who arrived in Kochi on a plane from Kolkata yesterday were put on a flight to Zurich. A total of 226 Swiss citizens have been airlifted. The medical team screened the passengers at the Cochin airport.

Baggage of the passengers were disinfected and they also completed the health screening at the health desk at the airport. In another development, a man from Kerala suffering from gastrointestinal ailments was brought back from the United Kingdom to Kozhikode in a chartered flight on Friday for treatment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Govt should provide Rs 7,500 per month for three months to those who lost livelihood in lockdown: Sitaram Yechury

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has targeted the Central government over its handling of COVID-19 lockdown in the country and demanded that the government transfer Rs 7,500 per month, for the next three months, to the accounts of pe...

Manipur panel to formulate mechanism for bringing back stranded people

A committee constituted by the Manipur government has decided to formulate a mechanism to bring back people from the state stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown, a senior official said. The State Consultative Committee ...

Israel reopens some businesses, eyes schools as coronavirus curbs ease

Israel permitted some businesses to reopen on Sunday and said it would consider allowing children back to school as part of trial efforts to ease coronavirus restrictions and help the struggling economy. After weeks of closures, shops with ...

Lockdown: Four-year-old re-united with parents after a month

Eds rpting after correcting typo in 4th para Wayanad Ker Apr 26 PTI A four-year-old Keralite boy, who was forced to be away from his parents for over a month due to the lockdown, was re-united, thanks to the intervention of firefighte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020