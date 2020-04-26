Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid COVID-19, make this Ramzan symbol of patience, harmony, sensitivity and service: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that as the COVID-19 pandemic has come to plague the entire world, we have an opportunity to make this Ramzan a symbol of patience, harmony, sensitivity and service.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 13:01 IST
Amid COVID-19, make this Ramzan symbol of patience, harmony, sensitivity and service: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that as the COVID-19 pandemic has come to plague the entire world, we have an opportunity to make this Ramzan a symbol of patience, harmony, sensitivity and service. "The Holy month of Ramzan has begun. During the last Ramzan, nobody would have thought that we will have to face such a big crisis this year. But now when the whole world is facing this problem, we have an opportunity to make this Ramazan a symbol of patience, harmony, sensitivity and service," the Prime Minister said during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" address.

"This time, we should pray more than ever so that prior to the celebration of Eid the world is rid of corona and we celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and gaiety like earlier times. I am confident that during these days of Ramzan, by adhering to the guidelines of the local administration, we will reinforce our fight against Corona," he added. The Prime Minister stated that it is still very important to follow the rules of physical distancing in the streets, in the markets and in the 'mohallas' (neighbourhoods). He also expressed his gratitude to all community leaders who are making people aware of the two yards distancing and staying at their homes.

He acknowledged the fact that coronavirus has changed the way festivals are celebrated in India and the world. He also appreciated the citizens for staying at home and celebrating several festivals amid COVID-19 crisis. "Recently we celebrated festivals like Bihu, Baisakhi, Pothundu, Vishu, Odia New year. We saw how people celebrated these festivals with simplicity and good wishes for society by staying home," the Prime Minister said.

"Normally they would celebrate these festivals with their friends and families in a joyous manner. They would share their happiness outside their homes also. But this time everyone showed patience and followed rules of lockdown," he added. "We saw that our Christian friends celebrated Easter at Home this time. Today, it is essential to abide by our duties towards our country and society. Only then can we flatten the curve of corona," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

31 ISKCON members in Bangladesh tested COVID-19 positive

The ISKCON temple here in the Bangladeshi capital has reported 31 coronavirus cases, following which the authorities locked down the building to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, according to media reports on Sunday. Bangladesh has re...

Govt should provide Rs 7,500 per month for three months to those who lost livelihood in lockdown: Sitaram Yechury

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has targeted the Central government over its handling of COVID-19 lockdown in the country and demanded that the government transfer Rs 7,500 per month, for the next three months, to the accounts of pe...

Manipur panel to formulate mechanism for bringing back stranded people

A committee constituted by the Manipur government has decided to formulate a mechanism to bring back people from the state stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown, a senior official said. The State Consultative Committee ...

Israel reopens some businesses, eyes schools as coronavirus curbs ease

Israel permitted some businesses to reopen on Sunday and said it would consider allowing children back to school as part of trial efforts to ease coronavirus restrictions and help the struggling economy. After weeks of closures, shops with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020